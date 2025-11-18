Upward Trajectory: Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $10.02

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) was $10.02 for the day, up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $10.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. VOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.6858.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.16 and its Current Ratio is at 9.16.

On September 24, 2025, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $55. H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 251,518 shares for $25.22 per share. The transaction valued at 6,343,284 led to the insider holds 804,231 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 124,311 shares of VOR for $3,408,230 on Oct 28 ’25. The Director now owns 1,055,749 shares after completing the transaction at $27.42 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,579 shares for $25.12 each. As a result, the insider received 617,424 and left with 779,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOR now has a Market Capitalization of 190649760 and an Enterprise Value of -63088488.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VOR is 2.16, which has changed by -0.34575164 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VOR has reached a high of $65.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.79%.

Shares Statistics:

VOR traded an average of 523.76K shares per day over the past three months and 1384130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.18M. Insiders hold about 23.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VOR as of 1761868800 were 911582 with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 1759190400 on 1347089. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 911582 and a Short% of Float of 31.260001999999997.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.65, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$3.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$35.21 and -$106.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$70.9. EPS for the following year is -$7.0, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.35 and -$12.0.