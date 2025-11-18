Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH)’s Day in Review: Closing at 12.65, Down by -4.46

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $13.24 in the prior trading day, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) closed at $12.65, down -4.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.15 million shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On August 08, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $22. Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Cody Michael J bought 250 shares for $15.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,868 led to the insider holds 60,419 shares of the business.

Cody Michael J bought 3,500 shares of VSH for $56,420 on Jun 11 ’25. The Director now owns 60,169 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Shoshani Roy, who serves as the EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $14.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,525 and bolstered with 106,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSH now has a Market Capitalization of 1715193216 and an Enterprise Value of 2313126144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.775 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.654.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSH is 1.17, which has changed by -0.13066316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $20.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2407590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.28M. Insiders hold about 9.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.52% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of 1761868800 were 11494114 with a Short Ratio of 7.27, compared to 1759190400 on 9687250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11494114 and a Short% of Float of 13.13.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VSH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030211482. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $786.97M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $790.94M to a low estimate of $783M. As of. The current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s year-ago sales were $714.72MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.69M. There is a high estimate of $799.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $799.69M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $3.22B.