Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)’s Day in Review: Closing at 17.3, Down by -6.18

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $18.44 in the prior trading day, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) closed at $17.3, down -6.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.98 million shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.01 and its Current Ratio is at 3.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 ’25 when Family Trust No C5 bought 385,662 shares for $17.82 per share.

Family Trust No C5 bought 330,568 shares of ZETA for $5,890,722 on Oct 17 ’25. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, Family Trust IX, who serves as the Stockholder of the company, bought 165,000 shares for $18.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZETA now has a Market Capitalization of 4118105344 and an Enterprise Value of 3985088768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.254 whereas that against EBITDA is 73.075.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZETA is 1.27, which has changed by -0.16257948 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $27.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.23%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9967950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 214.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.95M. Insiders hold about 18.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of 1761868800 were 22826839 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 21468126. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22826839 and a Short% of Float of 10.84.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 13.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $364.83M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $365.8M to a low estimate of $364.23M. As of. The current estimate, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $314.67MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $314.52M. There is a high estimate of $315M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.54B.