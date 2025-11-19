Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL)’s Day in Review: Closing at 6.12, Down by -1.61

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $6.22 in the prior trading day, Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) closed at $6.12, down -1.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. ABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on April 29, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On October 24, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.50.

On August 07, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on August 07, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when McNealy Sean bought 86,207 shares for $5.77 per share. The transaction valued at 497,759 led to the insider holds 12,455,707 shares of the business.

Kirby Kevin Scott bought 86,207 shares of ABL for $497,759 on Jun 04 ’25. The Co-Founder and President now owns 12,447,415 shares after completing the transaction at $5.77 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, McCauley William Hugh JR, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 33,000 shares for $5.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,156 and bolstered with 87,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABL now has a Market Capitalization of 598247488 and an Enterprise Value of 931306368. As of this moment, Abacus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.738 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.919.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABL is -0.11, which has changed by -0.2979684 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABL has reached a high of $9.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 784.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 945750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.12M. Insiders hold about 62.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ABL as of 1761868800 were 6526652 with a Short Ratio of 8.32, compared to 1759190400 on 5265608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6526652 and a Short% of Float of 49.54.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $56.43M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $55.76M. As of . The current estimate, Abacus Global Management Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.21MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.5M. There is a high estimate of $60.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.35M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $219.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $246.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.5M and the low estimate is $230.8M.