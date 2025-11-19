Analytical Lens: Exploring BiomX Inc (PHGE)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) was $0.28 for the day, down -10.65% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. PHGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.316 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHGE now has a Market Capitalization of 8200042 and an Enterprise Value of 21476130.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHGE is 1.60, which has changed by -0.37917483 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHGE has reached a high of $1.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.31%.

Shares Statistics:

PHGE traded an average of 781.14K shares per day over the past three months and 3078580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.35M. Insiders hold about 33.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.05% stake in the company. Shares short for PHGE as of 1761868800 were 44304 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1759190400 on 216200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44304 and a Short% of Float of 0.16999999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$1.48.