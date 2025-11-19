Analytical Lens: Exploring Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.12 million shares were traded. DRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1738 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Walker Mark D sold 245,008 shares for $0.21 per share. The transaction valued at 51,452 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Walker Mark D sold 27,492 shares of DRCT for $10,172 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chairman and CEO now owns 245,008 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, SMITH W KEITH, who serves as the President of the company, sold 71,242 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 26,360 and left with 557,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 4670581 and an Enterprise Value of 13750361. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.389 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.081.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRCT is 6.01, which has changed by -0.869697 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRCT has reached a high of $6.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.89%.

Shares Statistics:

DRCT traded an average of 4.62M shares per day over the past three months and 15564330 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 7.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.88% stake in the company. Shares short for DRCT as of 1761868800 were 1511464 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1759190400 on 1055000. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1511464 and a Short% of Float of 9.25.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74M to a low estimate of $7.74M. As of . The current estimate, Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.08MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.07M. There is a high estimate of $7.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.07M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.29MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $32.62M.