Analytical Lens: Exploring Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Mint Inc Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMI) was $0.44 for the day, down -10.32% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. MIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MIMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.59 and its Current Ratio is at 9.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIMI now has a Market Capitalization of 10980488 and an Enterprise Value of 7630077. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.336 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.704.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIMI has reached a high of $13.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -92.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.78%.

Shares Statistics:

MIMI traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 2332890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.20M. Insiders hold about 47.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.66% stake in the company. Shares short for MIMI as of 1761868800 were 471924 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1759190400 on 1558606. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 471924 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.