Analytical Lens: Exploring Momentus Inc (MNTS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) was $0.71 for the day, up 8.82% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $8.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.79 million shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNTS now has a Market Capitalization of 16372170 and an Enterprise Value of 13458081. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.871 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.529.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNTS is 1.10, which has changed by -0.91694057 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.59%.

Shares Statistics:

MNTS traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 697680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.41M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of 1761868800 were 2017165 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 934007. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2017165 and a Short% of Float of 8.85.

