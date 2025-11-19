Analytical Lens: Exploring Momentus Inc (MNTS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) was $0.71 for the day, up 8.82% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $8.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.79 million shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNTS now has a Market Capitalization of 16372170 and an Enterprise Value of 13458081. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.871 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.529.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNTS is 1.10, which has changed by -0.91694057 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.59%.

Shares Statistics:

MNTS traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 697680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.41M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of 1761868800 were 2017165 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 934007. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2017165 and a Short% of Float of 8.85.