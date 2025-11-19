Analytical Lens: Exploring TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) was $1.24 for the day, down -32.61% from the previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$32.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.06 million shares were traded. TRUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when POLANEN HUMPHREY P sold 2,500 shares for $5.03 per share. The transaction valued at 12,583 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUG now has a Market Capitalization of 1633827 and an Enterprise Value of -3858569. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.188 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRUG is -0.98, which has changed by -0.91636366 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRUG has reached a high of $55.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.13%.

Shares Statistics:

TRUG traded an average of 241.06K shares per day over the past three months and 832860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.95M. Insiders hold about 27.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.46% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUG as of 1761868800 were 135008 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1759190400 on 59310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 135008 and a Short% of Float of 14.26.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.56 and -$7.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.8M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of . The current estimate, TruGolf Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.74MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6M. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.86MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26M and the low estimate is $26M.