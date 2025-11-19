Analytical Lens: Exploring TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) was $1.24 for the day, down -32.61% from the previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$32.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.06 million shares were traded. TRUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when POLANEN HUMPHREY P sold 2,500 shares for $5.03 per share. The transaction valued at 12,583 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUG now has a Market Capitalization of 1633827 and an Enterprise Value of -3858569. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.188 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRUG is -0.98, which has changed by -0.91636366 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRUG has reached a high of $55.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.13%.

Shares Statistics:

TRUG traded an average of 241.06K shares per day over the past three months and 832860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.95M. Insiders hold about 27.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.46% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUG as of 1761868800 were 135008 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1759190400 on 59310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 135008 and a Short% of Float of 14.26.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.56 and -$7.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.8M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of . The current estimate, TruGolf Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.74MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6M. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.86MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26M and the low estimate is $26M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.