Analytical Overview: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ameresco Inc’s stock clocked out at $31.14, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $31.08. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. AMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

On September 25, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on September 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Chiplock Mark sold 16,799 shares for $42.70 per share. The transaction valued at 717,394 led to the insider holds 1,189 shares of the business.

Chiplock Mark sold 7,100 shares of AMRC for $283,787 on Oct 09 ’25. The EVP, CFO & CAO now owns 1,189 shares after completing the transaction at $39.97 per share. On Oct 13 ’25, another insider, MARK CHIPLOCK , who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 16,799 shares for $38.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRC now has a Market Capitalization of 1644112768 and an Enterprise Value of 4052361728. As of this moment, Ameresco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.151 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.821.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMRC is 2.54, which has changed by 0.16186917 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRC has reached a high of $44.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRC traded 679.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 652480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.87M. Insiders hold about 39.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.83% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRC as of 1761868800 were 3270435 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1759190400 on 3280519. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3270435 and a Short% of Float of 10.6400006.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 9.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Ameresco Inc (AMRC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $556.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $582.27M to a low estimate of $538M. As of . The current estimate, Ameresco Inc’s year-ago sales were $532.67MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.23M. There is a high estimate of $399.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.03B.