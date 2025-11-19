Analytical Overview: Fluor Corporation (FLR)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Fluor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $41.13, up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $41.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.47 million shares were traded. FLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.7288 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On December 18, 2024, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $58.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when MARK FIELDS bought 5,178 shares for $650.01 per share.

DAVID CONSTABLE bought 71,200 shares of FLR for $4,014,800 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, ANTHONY MORGAN, who serves as the OFFICER of the company, bought 15,313 shares for $54.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLR now has a Market Capitalization of 6649255424 and an Enterprise Value of 4911436288. As of this moment, Fluor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.315 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.371.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLR is 1.34, which has changed by -0.21720922 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $57.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLR traded 3.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4359330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.64M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.54% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of 1761868800 were 8153085 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 8470568. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8153085 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FLR, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-02-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Fluor Corporation (FLR) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $4.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51B to a low estimate of $4.05B. As of . The current estimate, Fluor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.26BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B. There is a high estimate of $4.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.93B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.32BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.37B and the low estimate is $15.79B.