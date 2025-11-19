Analytical Overview: NIO Inc ADR (NIO)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, NIO Inc ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.98, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $6.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58.84 million shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 23, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8.60 from $8.10 previously.

On September 16, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 14735767552 and an Enterprise Value of 34160234496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.492 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NIO is 1.06, which has changed by 0.30752683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.27%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NIO traded 78.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 54036180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.94B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NIO as of 1761868800 were 153034195 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1759190400 on 171634801. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 153034195 and a Short% of Float of 8.229999000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.91 and -$9.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.47. EPS for the following year is -$4.31, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$8.33.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $22.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.88B to a low estimate of $21.61B. As of . The current estimate, NIO Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $18.67BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.93B. There is a high estimate of $40.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.79B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.73BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.65B and the low estimate is $98.16B.