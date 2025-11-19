Analytical Overview: StandardAero Inc (SARO)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, StandardAero Inc’s stock clocked out at $24.49, down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $24.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.46 million shares were traded. SARO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SARO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On September 17, 2025, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $34.

On September 12, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $32.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 12, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Trapp Alex sold 10,000 shares for $29.21 per share. The transaction valued at 292,100 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ALEXANDER F TRAPP bought 10,000 shares of SARO for $286,400 on Oct 15 ’25. On Sep 23 ’25, another insider, Trapp Alex, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 4,035 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 112,980 and left with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SARO now has a Market Capitalization of 8191176704 and an Enterprise Value of 10662677504. As of this moment, StandardAero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.816 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.479.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SARO is 1.34, which has changed by -0.13534361 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SARO has reached a high of $31.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SARO traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2038530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 334.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.59M. Insiders hold about 46.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SARO as of 1761868800 were 6423655 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1759190400 on 8656861. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6423655 and a Short% of Float of 6.0300004.

Earnings Estimates

StandardAero Inc (SARO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of . The current estimate, StandardAero Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.41BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SARO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $6.13B.