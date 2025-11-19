Analytical Overview: Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Summit Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $16.81, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $16.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.08 million shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On September 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 04, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’25 when Xia Yu bought 533,617 shares for $18.74 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,983 led to the insider holds 32,057,147 shares of the business.

DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 26,680 shares of SMMT for $499,983 on Oct 21 ’25. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 76,680 shares after completing the transaction at $18.74 per share. On Oct 21 ’25, another insider, Zanganeh Mahkam, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,680 shares for $18.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,983 and bolstered with 76,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMMT now has a Market Capitalization of 12514078720 and an Enterprise Value of 12280952832.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMMT is -1.46, which has changed by -0.08968848 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $36.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMMT traded 3.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2560210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 744.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.73M. Insiders hold about 86.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.19% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of 1761868800 were 32436319 with a Short Ratio of 8.17, compared to 1759190400 on 35934132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32436319 and a Short% of Float of 27.389999999999997.