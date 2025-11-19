Analyzing Ratios: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) closed at $199.22 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $198.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. AEIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.01 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 05, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $210 from $140 previously.

On August 06, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $140.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when BERNARD COLPITTS bought 2,407 shares for $196.82 per share.

DelSanto Anne sold 240 shares of AEIS for $48,065 on Nov 17 ’25. The Director now owns 7,374 shares after completing the transaction at $200.27 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, DelSanto Anne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 240 shares for $200.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEIS now has a Market Capitalization of 7519655936 and an Enterprise Value of 7443656192. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.316 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.614.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEIS is 1.38, which has changed by 0.7923626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEIS has reached a high of $232.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEIS traded on average about 444.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 709010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.38M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.48% stake in the company. Shares short for AEIS as of 1761868800 were 2424225 with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 1759190400 on 2422334. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2424225 and a Short% of Float of 10.82.

Earnings Estimates

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 11.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $8.32 and $7.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $473.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $480.6M to a low estimate of $469.95M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Energy Industries Inc's year-ago sales were $415.4M. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.17M. There is a high estimate of $486.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.85B.

