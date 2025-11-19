Analyzing Ratios: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) closed at $199.22 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $198.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. AEIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.01 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 05, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $210 from $140 previously.

On August 06, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $140.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when BERNARD COLPITTS bought 2,407 shares for $196.82 per share.

DelSanto Anne sold 240 shares of AEIS for $48,065 on Nov 17 ’25. The Director now owns 7,374 shares after completing the transaction at $200.27 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, DelSanto Anne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 240 shares for $200.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEIS now has a Market Capitalization of 7519655936 and an Enterprise Value of 7443656192. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.316 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.614.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEIS is 1.38, which has changed by 0.7923626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEIS has reached a high of $232.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEIS traded on average about 444.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 709010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.38M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.48% stake in the company. Shares short for AEIS as of 1761868800 were 2424225 with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 1759190400 on 2422334. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2424225 and a Short% of Float of 10.82.

Earnings Estimates

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 11.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $8.32 and $7.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $473.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $480.6M to a low estimate of $469.95M. As of . The current estimate, Advanced Energy Industries Inc’s year-ago sales were $415.4MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $470.17M. There is a high estimate of $486.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.85B.