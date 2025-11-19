Analyzing Ratios: Constellium SE (CSTM)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) closed at $14.75 in the last session, down -1.07% from day before closing price of $14.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. CSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 25, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 24, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 2058200576 and an Enterprise Value of 4060576256. As of this moment, Constellium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSTM is 1.56, which has changed by 0.2765411 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSTM has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSTM traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 945080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.89M. Insiders hold about 10.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTM as of 1761868800 were 3385988 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 3847345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3385988 and a Short% of Float of 3.37.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Constellium SE (CSTM) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of . The current estimate, Constellium SE’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.03BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.89B and the low estimate is $7.17B.