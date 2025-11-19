Analyzing Ratios: Constellium SE (CSTM)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) closed at $14.75 in the last session, down -1.07% from day before closing price of $14.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. CSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 25, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 24, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 2058200576 and an Enterprise Value of 4060576256. As of this moment, Constellium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSTM is 1.56, which has changed by 0.2765411 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSTM has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSTM traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 945080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.89M. Insiders hold about 10.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTM as of 1761868800 were 3385988 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 3847345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3385988 and a Short% of Float of 3.37.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Constellium SE (CSTM) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of . The current estimate, Constellium SE’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.03BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.89B and the low estimate is $7.17B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.