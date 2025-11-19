Analyzing Ratios: Gogo Inc (GOGO)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) closed at $6.79 in the last session, down -1.16% from day before closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. GOGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.34.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought 78,695 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 556,374 led to the insider holds 78,695 shares of the business.

TOWNSEND CHARLES C bought 31,314 shares of GOGO for $222,298 on Nov 14 ’25. The Director now owns 1,972,002 shares after completing the transaction at $7.10 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Moore Christopher John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $12.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 121,100 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGO now has a Market Capitalization of 908870976 and an Enterprise Value of 1679433984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.054 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.581.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOGO is 0.95, which has changed by -0.112403095 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $16.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOGO traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1882830 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.52M. Insiders hold about 42.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.25% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of 1761868800 were 19403396 with a Short Ratio of 10.85, compared to 1759190400 on 20686560. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19403396 and a Short% of Float of 34.38.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Gogo Inc (GOGO) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $222.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.1M to a low estimate of $214.86M. As of . The current estimate, Gogo Inc’s year-ago sales were $137.8MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $227M. There is a high estimate of $227M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $907.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $894.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $903.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.71MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $920.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $945.97M and the low estimate is $886.5M.

