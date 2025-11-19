Analyzing Ratios: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $2.44 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has increased by $0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.97 million shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On May 16, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Kirby Daniel Gordon bought 30,000 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 55,200 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Puri Raj K. bought 5,600 shares of IOVA for $9,743 on May 23 ’25. The Chief Regulatory Officer now owns 206,852 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Vogt Frederick G, who serves as the Interim CEO & General Counsel of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,250 and bolstered with 374,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 968601856 and an Enterprise Value of 720292864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.876 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.917.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOVA is 0.77, which has changed by -0.7027027 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOVA traded on average about 14.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25810390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 385.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 333.04M. Insiders hold about 16.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of 1761868800 were 95415882 with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 1759190400 on 72971971. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 95415882 and a Short% of Float of 25.929999999999996.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 9.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $82.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.3M to a low estimate of $74.27M. As of . The current estimate, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $73.69MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.76M. There is a high estimate of $94.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.07MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $425.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $540.4M and the low estimate is $356.2M.