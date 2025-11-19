Analyzing Ratios: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) closed at $131.33 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $132.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.38 million shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.30.

On August 18, 2025, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $195.

On June 04, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $185.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on June 04, 2025, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when Liberty Media Corp. bought 10,488,960 shares for $140.22 per share.

Hopmans John sold 34,808 shares of LYV for $5,130,003 on May 16 ’25. The EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance now owns 189,456 shares after completing the transaction at $147.38 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Hopmans John, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 34,808 shares for $144.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYV now has a Market Capitalization of 30496040960 and an Enterprise Value of 34594381824. As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 58.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.408 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.863.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYV is 1.24, which has changed by -0.029961169 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $175.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYV traded on average about 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4321590 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.75M. Insiders hold about 32.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.44% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of 1761868800 were 19671325 with a Short Ratio of 7.34, compared to 1759190400 on 19086697. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19671325 and a Short% of Float of 12.47.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $2.0, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.11 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.43B to a low estimate of $6.01B. As of . The current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.68BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.24B and the low estimate is $26.09B.