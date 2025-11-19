Assertio Holdings Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.75, Down -0.32

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) was $0.75 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. ASRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7674 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 26, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On July 03, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On November 07, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on November 07, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Stark David Matthew sold 8,959 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 6,806 led to the insider holds 98,541 shares of the business.

DAVID STARK bought 8,959 shares of ASRT for $6,806 on Nov 10 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASRT now has a Market Capitalization of 71958064 and an Enterprise Value of 18886060. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.137 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.717.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASRT is 0.55, which has changed by -0.21052629 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASRT has reached a high of $1.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.75%.

Shares Statistics:

ASRT traded an average of 372.90K shares per day over the past three months and 1065920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.21M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.55% stake in the company. Shares short for ASRT as of 1761868800 were 4342454 with a Short Ratio of 11.65, compared to 1759190400 on 4498333. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4342454 and a Short% of Float of 4.5500003.

Earnings Estimates

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.77M to a low estimate of $4.75M. As of . The current estimate, Assertio Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $32.18MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.7M. There is a high estimate of $14.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.96MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.85M and the low estimate is $100.48M.