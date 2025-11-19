Balance Sheet Breakdown: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $1.76 in the prior trading day, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) closed at $1.65, down -6.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.55 million shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.615.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AKBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.30.

On April 28, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On April 01, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 01, 2025, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Ostrowski Erik sold 41,314 shares for $3.67 per share. The transaction valued at 151,622 led to the insider holds 503,586 shares of the business.

Ostrowski Erik bought 41,314 shares of AKBA for $151,622 on Jun 30 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Malabre Richard C, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 60,150 and left with 266,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 437853888 and an Enterprise Value of 470417888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKBA is 0.35, which has changed by -0.016759753 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6713620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 265.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.75M. Insiders hold about 3.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.19% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of 1761868800 were 35517452 with a Short Ratio of 8.21, compared to 1759190400 on 29401452. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35517452 and a Short% of Float of 13.530000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $55.08M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.44M to a low estimate of $45.4M. As of . The current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $46.5MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.68M. There is a high estimate of $68.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.18MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.3M and the low estimate is $258M.