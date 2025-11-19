Balance Sheet Breakdown: American Resources Corporation (AREC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $3.13 in the prior trading day, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) closed at $3.54, up 13.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $13.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.75 million shares were traded. AREC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AREC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when GOLDEN PROPERTIES LTD. sold 106,845 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 438,159 led to the insider holds 9,781,987 shares of the business.

GOLDEN PROPERTIES LTD. sold 370,000 shares of AREC for $1,495,700 on Nov 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 9,898,832 shares after completing the transaction at $4.04 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, GOLDEN PROPERTIES LTD., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 290,000 shares for $4.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,197,700 and left with 10,288,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREC now has a Market Capitalization of 352411456 and an Enterprise Value of 529454240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2995.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3650.754 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.791.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AREC is 1.16, which has changed by 1.9528301 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has reached a high of $7.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7204300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.20M. Insiders hold about 22.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.64% stake in the company. Shares short for AREC as of 1761868800 were 11620567 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1759190400 on 5696077. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11620567 and a Short% of Float of 13.13.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of American Resources Corporation (AREC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AREC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.5k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.23kBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45M and the low estimate is $100k.

