Balance Sheet Breakdown: Clarivate Plc (CLVT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $3.37 in the prior trading day, Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) closed at $3.31, down -1.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.07 million shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.275.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On July 18, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $4.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Cornick Kenneth L. bought 100,000 shares for $3.45 per share. The transaction valued at 345,000 led to the insider holds 1,100,000 shares of the business.

Cornick Kenneth L. bought 500,000 shares of CLVT for $1,690,000 on Oct 31 ’25. The Director now owns 775,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.38 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Cornick Kenneth L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 792,000 and bolstered with 1,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2225044992 and an Enterprise Value of 6366150144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.545 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLVT is 1.51, which has changed by -0.3379175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $5.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4568080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 661.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.50M. Insiders hold about 45.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.14% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of 1761868800 were 41181950 with a Short Ratio of 10.46, compared to 1759190400 on 35479274. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41181950 and a Short% of Float of 9.58.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is currently in the spotlight, with 8.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $603.68M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $612.7M to a low estimate of $595.68M. As of . The current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $663MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $574.8M. There is a high estimate of $581.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $570.22M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.36B.