Balance Sheet Breakdown: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $51.62 in the prior trading day, Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) closed at $51.3, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.03 million shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.445.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BROS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 22, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $65 from $92 previously.

On June 26, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.

On May 14, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $83.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on May 14, 2025, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Boersma Travis sold 787,681 shares for $68.94 per share. The transaction valued at 54,305,208 led to the insider holds 975,031 shares of the business.

DM Individual Aggregator, LLC sold 304,113 shares of BROS for $20,966,507 on Aug 25 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 975,031 shares after completing the transaction at $68.94 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, DM Trust Aggregator, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 483,568 shares for $68.94 each. As a result, the insider received 33,338,701 and left with 1,550,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BROS now has a Market Capitalization of 8443447808 and an Enterprise Value of 7493965824. As of this moment, Dutch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.875 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.776.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BROS is 2.57, which has changed by -0.019004166 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $86.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4503260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.50M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.52% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of 1761868800 were 10848234 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1759190400 on 12688259. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10848234 and a Short% of Float of 9.41.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $422.53M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $428.3M to a low estimate of $418.12M. As of . The current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc’s year-ago sales were $342.79MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.93M. There is a high estimate of $473.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.93M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.98B.