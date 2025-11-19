Balance Sheet Breakdown: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $24.12 in the prior trading day, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) closed at $23.62, down -2.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.38 million shares were traded. KD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 26, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 22, 2024, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $37.

On November 22, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Khurana Vineet sold 26,451 shares for $39.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,035,359 led to the insider holds 73,278 shares of the business.

Khurana Vineet bought 26,451 shares of KD for $1,031,854 on Jun 02 ’25. On Feb 06 ’25, another insider, Khurana Vineet, who serves as the SVP & Global Controller of the company, sold 55,465 shares for $42.81 each. As a result, the insider received 2,374,491 and left with 43,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KD now has a Market Capitalization of 5459620864 and an Enterprise Value of 8205689856. As of this moment, Kyndryl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.547 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KD is 1.96, which has changed by -0.15457416 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $44.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3683220 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.95M. Insiders hold about 2.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.28% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of 1761868800 were 16022356 with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 1759190400 on 16763097. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16022356 and a Short% of Float of 10.5399996.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) is underway, with the input of 4.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.94B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.01B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of . The current estimate, Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.74BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.11B. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.95B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.06BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.06B and the low estimate is $15.63B.