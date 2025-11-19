Balance Sheet Dive: Champion Homes Inc (SKY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $78.22 in the prior trading day, Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) closed at $77.5, down -0.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.6901.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On December 18, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $72.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 3,000 shares for $66.03 per share. The transaction valued at 198,090 led to the insider holds 44,568 shares of the business.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 1,000 shares of SKY for $65,240 on Aug 11 ’25. The EVP, Operations now owns 43,568 shares after completing the transaction at $65.24 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, KIMMELL JOSEPH A., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,400 shares for $67.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKY now has a Market Capitalization of 4380154880 and an Enterprise Value of 3833249024. As of this moment, Champion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.461 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKY is 1.03, which has changed by -0.20297533 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $116.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 770.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 976950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.24% stake in the company. Shares short for SKY as of 1761868800 were 4281040 with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 1759190400 on 4942024. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4281040 and a Short% of Float of 10.569999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Champion Homes Inc (SKY) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $649.4M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $655.8M to a low estimate of $644.4M. As of . The current estimate, Champion Homes Inc’s year-ago sales were $644.92MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $616.2M. There is a high estimate of $630.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $604.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.48BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.7B.

