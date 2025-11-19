Balance Sheet Dive: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.35 million shares were traded. CCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14.

On September 19, 2024, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.75 to $1.75.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC sold 13,000,000 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 14,710,800 led to the insider holds 41,197,491 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCO now has a Market Capitalization of 890176256 and an Enterprise Value of 7207729152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.593 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.978.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCO is 2.28, which has changed by 0.1474359 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.92%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2791330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 497.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.66M. Insiders hold about 25.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.47% stake in the company. Shares short for CCO as of 1761868800 were 16866001 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1759190400 on 17774534. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16866001 and a Short% of Float of 6.84.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $449.07M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $449.3M to a low estimate of $449M. As of . The current estimate, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $426.72MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.98M. There is a high estimate of $349.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $342.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.65B.