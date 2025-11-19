Balance Sheet Dive: Middleby Corp (MIDD)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $114.38 in the prior trading day, Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) closed at $113.6, down -0.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MIDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On September 04, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $163.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 12, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when GARDEN EDWARD P bought 137,000 shares for $148.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,279,599 led to the insider holds 3,276,834 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 37,473 shares of MIDD for $5,560,993 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 3,125,736 shares after completing the transaction at $148.40 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, GARDEN EDWARD P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,477 shares for $149.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,011,127 and bolstered with 3,139,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIDD now has a Market Capitalization of 5757518848 and an Enterprise Value of 7640288256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.969 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.594.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIDD is 1.40, which has changed by -0.15729755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $182.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 708.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 934440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.60M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MIDD as of 1761868800 were 2616909 with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 1759190400 on 2289192. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2616909 and a Short% of Float of 6.460000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MIDD, which recently paid a dividend on 2004-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2004-06-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-27 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Middleby Corp (MIDD) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $8.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.04. EPS for the following year is $9.53, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $8.66.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1B. As of . The current estimate, Middleby Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $932.98M. There is a high estimate of $952.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $908.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $3.96B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.