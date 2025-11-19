Balance Sheet Dive: Middleby Corp (MIDD)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $114.38 in the prior trading day, Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) closed at $113.6, down -0.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MIDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On September 04, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $163.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 12, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when GARDEN EDWARD P bought 137,000 shares for $148.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,279,599 led to the insider holds 3,276,834 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 37,473 shares of MIDD for $5,560,993 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 3,125,736 shares after completing the transaction at $148.40 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, GARDEN EDWARD P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,477 shares for $149.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,011,127 and bolstered with 3,139,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIDD now has a Market Capitalization of 5757518848 and an Enterprise Value of 7640288256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.969 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.594.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIDD is 1.40, which has changed by -0.15729755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $182.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 708.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 934440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.60M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MIDD as of 1761868800 were 2616909 with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 1759190400 on 2289192. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2616909 and a Short% of Float of 6.460000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MIDD, which recently paid a dividend on 2004-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2004-06-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-27 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Middleby Corp (MIDD) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $8.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.04. EPS for the following year is $9.53, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $8.66.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1B. As of . The current estimate, Middleby Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $932.98M. There is a high estimate of $952.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $908.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.88BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $3.96B.