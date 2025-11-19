Balance Sheet Dive: Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $9.31 in the prior trading day, Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) closed at $9.09, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. RWAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RWAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.75 to $11.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when OCM Growth Holdings LLC bought 1,250,000 shares for $9.85 per share.

OCM Growth Holdings LLC sold 500,000 shares of RWAY for $5,400,000 on Aug 08 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 8,279,668 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, OCM Growth Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 10,450,000 and left with 8,779,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWAY now has a Market Capitalization of 328458400 and an Enterprise Value of 764047424. As of this moment, Runway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RWAY is 0.61, which has changed by -0.08725488 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RWAY has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 273.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.60M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.89% stake in the company. Shares short for RWAY as of 1761868800 were 1973691 with a Short Ratio of 7.21, compared to 1759190400 on 1830909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1973691 and a Short% of Float of 7.6.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $32.52M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.32M to a low estimate of $30.1M. As of . The current estimate, Runway Growth Finance Corp’s year-ago sales were $33.78MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.77M. There is a high estimate of $37.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.63MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.65M and the low estimate is $124.85M.