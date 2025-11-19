Balance Sheet Dive: Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $9.31 in the prior trading day, Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) closed at $9.09, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. RWAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RWAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.75 to $11.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when OCM Growth Holdings LLC bought 1,250,000 shares for $9.85 per share.

OCM Growth Holdings LLC sold 500,000 shares of RWAY for $5,400,000 on Aug 08 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 8,279,668 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, OCM Growth Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 10,450,000 and left with 8,779,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWAY now has a Market Capitalization of 328458400 and an Enterprise Value of 764047424. As of this moment, Runway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RWAY is 0.61, which has changed by -0.08725488 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RWAY has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 273.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.60M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.89% stake in the company. Shares short for RWAY as of 1761868800 were 1973691 with a Short Ratio of 7.21, compared to 1759190400 on 1830909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1973691 and a Short% of Float of 7.6.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $32.52M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.32M to a low estimate of $30.1M. As of . The current estimate, Runway Growth Finance Corp’s year-ago sales were $33.78MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.77M. There is a high estimate of $37.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.63MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.65M and the low estimate is $124.85M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.