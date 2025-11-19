Balance Sheet Dive: Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $28.81 in the prior trading day, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) closed at $28.84, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. ST stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.1601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On April 25, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Stott David K sold 839 shares for $30.80 per share. The transaction valued at 25,837 led to the insider holds 35,444 shares of the business.

Caljouw Lynne J sold 3,207 shares of ST for $104,067 on Oct 30 ’25. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 66,536 shares after completing the transaction at $32.45 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, LYNNE CALJOUW, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,207 shares for $32.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ST now has a Market Capitalization of 4201374720 and an Enterprise Value of 6613230592. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ST is 1.18, which has changed by -0.0621745 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1167500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.12M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ST as of 1761868800 were 5940658 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1759190400 on 5903686. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5940658 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) is currently drawing attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $909.08M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $919.83M to a low estimate of $902M. As of . The current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s year-ago sales were $907.69MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $930.87M. There is a high estimate of $968.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $904.79M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.76B.