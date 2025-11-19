Balance Sheet Insights: Atai Beckley N.V (ATAI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the latest session, Atai Beckley N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) closed at $3.93 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.86 million shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atai Beckley N.V’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On July 29, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 18, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 8,675,799 shares for $2.19 per share. The transaction valued at 19,000,000 led to the insider holds 51,045,214 shares of the business.

SAHIL KIRPEKAR bought 83,332 shares of ATAI for $233,830 on Jul 02 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, SAHIL KIRPEKAR, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 106,093 shares for $2.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 1427338752 and an Enterprise Value of 746870848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4325.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 247.472 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATAI is 1.68, which has changed by 1.490566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATAI has traded an average of 6.06M shares per day and 5318730 over the past ten days. A total of 363.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.18M. Insiders hold about 23.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of 1761868800 were 13879566 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1759190400 on 16123373. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13879566 and a Short% of Float of 6.54.

