Balance Sheet Insights: Cosan S.A ADR (CSAN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Cosan S.A ADR (NYSE: CSAN) closed at $4.76 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.14 million shares were traded. CSAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cosan S.A ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.57.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSAN now has a Market Capitalization of 6868349440 and an Enterprise Value of 53680037888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.261 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSAN is 0.81, which has changed by -0.37319314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $8.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSAN has traded an average of 2.26M shares per day and 4073550 over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CSAN as of 1761868800 were 4801841 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 2660984. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4801841 and a Short% of Float of 1.6500000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.44B to a low estimate of $35.83B. As of . The current estimate, Cosan S.A ADR’s year-ago sales were $11.77BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.56B. There is a high estimate of $38.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.56B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.95BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.22B and the low estimate is $152.77B.