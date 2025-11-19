Balance Sheet Insights: Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (AERO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: AERO) closed at $16.21 down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $16.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. AERO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AERO now has a Market Capitalization of 221143232 and an Enterprise Value of 25172133888. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.698 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.322.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AERO has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.15%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AERO has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1420662 over the past ten days.