Balance Sheet Insights: N-able Inc (NABL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) closed at $7.17 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of N-able Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 08, 2024, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $14 previously.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $11.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Adler Michael I sold 31,728 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 244,940 led to the insider holds 468,555 shares of the business.

Johnson Ann sold 34,568 shares of NABL for $266,174 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 37,424 shares after completing the transaction at $7.70 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, MICHAEL ADLER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 31,728 shares for $7.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NABL now has a Market Capitalization of 1341479040 and an Enterprise Value of 1603576192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.222 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.275.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NABL is 0.63, which has changed by -0.29330707 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.51%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NABL has traded an average of 737.13K shares per day and 951200 over the past ten days. A total of 187.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.92M. Insiders hold about 64.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of 1761868800 were 2371792 with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 1759190400 on 2726451. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2371792 and a Short% of Float of 3.2300000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $127.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $127.2M to a low estimate of $126.9M. As of . The current estimate, N-able Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.51MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.49M. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.46M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $508M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $466.15MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.5M and the low estimate is $544.87M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.