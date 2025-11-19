Balance Sheet Insights: N-able Inc (NABL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) closed at $7.17 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of N-able Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 08, 2024, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $14 previously.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $11.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Adler Michael I sold 31,728 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 244,940 led to the insider holds 468,555 shares of the business.

Johnson Ann sold 34,568 shares of NABL for $266,174 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 37,424 shares after completing the transaction at $7.70 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, MICHAEL ADLER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 31,728 shares for $7.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NABL now has a Market Capitalization of 1341479040 and an Enterprise Value of 1603576192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.222 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.275.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NABL is 0.63, which has changed by -0.29330707 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.51%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NABL has traded an average of 737.13K shares per day and 951200 over the past ten days. A total of 187.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.92M. Insiders hold about 64.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of 1761868800 were 2371792 with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 1759190400 on 2726451. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2371792 and a Short% of Float of 3.2300000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $127.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $127.2M to a low estimate of $126.9M. As of . The current estimate, N-able Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.51MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.49M. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.46M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $508M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $466.15MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.5M and the low estimate is $544.87M.