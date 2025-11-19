Balance Sheet Insights: Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) closed at $5.81 down -3.33% from its previous closing price of $6.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Weave Communications Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On January 02, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $15.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Newton Tyler sold 50,993 shares for $6.68 per share. The transaction valued at 340,633 led to the insider holds 50,992 shares of the business.

Tyler Newton bought 50,993 shares of WEAV for $340,607 on Nov 05 ’25. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Christiansen Jason Paul, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,897 shares for $7.50 each. As a result, the insider received 29,228 and left with 313,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEAV now has a Market Capitalization of 453329664 and an Enterprise Value of 426085664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.854 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WEAV is 1.75, which has changed by -0.56480813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $17.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEAV has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 1681570 over the past ten days. A total of 77.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.90M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.77% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of 1761868800 were 3569338 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1759190400 on 4457835. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3569338 and a Short% of Float of 6.47.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $63.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63.5M to a low estimate of $62.88M. As of . The current estimate, Weave Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.17MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.67M. There is a high estimate of $65.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.07M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $239.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.31MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276.5M and the low estimate is $272.32M.