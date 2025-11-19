Closing Bell Recap: Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) Ends at $4.07, Reflecting a -2.40% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) closed the day trading at $4.07 down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.42 million shares were traded. AIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIRS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On May 14, 2024, Leerink Partners Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8.25 to $5.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Feinstein Adam T bought 1,000,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000,000 led to the insider holds 14,038,819 shares of the business.

Rollins Aaron bought 2,118 shares of AIRS for $7,629 on May 19 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 15,146,039 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Jashnani Yogesh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,532 and bolstered with 464,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRS now has a Market Capitalization of 254117264 and an Enterprise Value of 332924256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.113 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIRS is 2.76, which has changed by -0.34330708 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRS has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIRS traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIRS traded about 2665150 shares per day. A total of 62.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.25M. Insiders hold about 75.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.41% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRS as of 1761868800 were 7849475 with a Short Ratio of 7.29, compared to 1759190400 on 7079268. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7849475 and a Short% of Float of 44.34.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $34.93M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.3M to a low estimate of $34.56M. As of . The current estimate, Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $39.18MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.07M. There is a high estimate of $39.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $152.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.35MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $159.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.75M and the low estimate is $147.53M.