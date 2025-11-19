Closing Bell Recap: Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Ends at $26.46, Reflecting a 1.93% Upturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed the day trading at $26.46 up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $25.96. In other words, the price has increased by $1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.6022.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARQQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.45 and its Current Ratio is at 2.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 31, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $52 from $27 previously.

On July 19, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Feenan Paul bought 363 shares for $39.41 per share.

Garth Ritchie bought 100,000 shares of ARQQ for $5,347,000 on Oct 16 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Leaver Andrew, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 27,951 shares for $54.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQQ now has a Market Capitalization of 404630752 and an Enterprise Value of 332695168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1685.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1380.478 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.361.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARQQ is 2.47, which has changed by 2.5367846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $62.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARQQ traded about 674.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARQQ traded about 575500 shares per day. A total of 15.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.50M. Insiders hold about 50.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of 1761868800 were 729013 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1759190400 on 796793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 729013 and a Short% of Float of 7.62.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.55 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.65 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $537k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $537k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01M and the low estimate is $6.01M.