Closing Bell Recap: ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Ends at $1.75, Reflecting a -2.23% Downturn

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) closed the day trading at $1.75 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. ECX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6601.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.20.

On May 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when GLY New Mobility 1. LP bought 1,288,847 shares for $1.68 per share.

Zhou Phil Jing bought 100,000 shares of ECX for $270,000 on Mar 27 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECX now has a Market Capitalization of 612134720 and an Enterprise Value of 893308288. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.086 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.527.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ECX is 0.80, which has changed by 0.09146345 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ECX has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.52%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECX traded about 4.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECX traded about 11660020 shares per day. A total of 324.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.78M. Insiders hold about 60.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ECX as of 1761868800 were 2002303 with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 1759190400 on 3129445. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2002303 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $311.9M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $355M to a low estimate of $268.81M. As of . The current estimate, ECARX Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $265.9MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.33M. There is a high estimate of $216.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216.33M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $926.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $899M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $913.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $761.9MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.12B.

