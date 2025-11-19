Closing Bell Recap: SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Ends at $4.16, Reflecting a 1.09% Upturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) closed the day trading at $4.16 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has increased by $1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.17 million shares were traded. LAES stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.975.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAES, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.24 and its Current Ratio is at 7.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAES now has a Market Capitalization of 745121856 and an Enterprise Value of 432001984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.352 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAES is -11.53, which has changed by 7.3232327 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAES has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAES traded about 28.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAES traded about 19523740 shares per day. A total of 184.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.40M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.25% stake in the company. Shares short for LAES as of 1761868800 were 24539287 with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 1759190400 on 20121366. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24539287 and a Short% of Float of 14.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.2M and the low estimate is $31.2M.