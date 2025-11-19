Closing Figures: Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS)’s Positive Finish at 24.03, Up 0.08

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $24.01 in the prior trading day, Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) closed at $24.03, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. BLFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.64 and its Current Ratio is at 4.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On September 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On April 04, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2024, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when DE GREEF RODERICK sold 35,417 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 926,155 led to the insider holds 454,581 shares of the business.

DE GREEF RODERICK sold 33,418 shares of BLFS for $864,858 on Nov 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 421,163 shares after completing the transaction at $25.88 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, DE GREEF RODERICK, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 31,165 shares for $25.33 each. As a result, the insider received 789,409 and left with 389,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1156997632 and an Enterprise Value of 1098720512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.971 whereas that against EBITDA is -577.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLFS is 1.96, which has changed by -0.039983988 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLFS has reached a high of $29.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.24%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 388.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403900 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.39M. Insiders hold about 3.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.99% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFS as of 1761868800 were 3067596 with a Short Ratio of 7.89, compared to 1759190400 on 3688709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3067596 and a Short% of Float of 9.0.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $24.05M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.5M to a low estimate of $23.55M. As of . The current estimate, Biolife Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.71MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.62M. There is a high estimate of $26.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.25MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114M and the low estimate is $107.5M.