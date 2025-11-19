Closing Figures: BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX)’s Negative Finish at 6.38, Down -1.54

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $6.48 in the prior trading day, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) closed at $6.38, down -1.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. BTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.2601.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’25 when Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,630 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 458,555 led to the insider holds 60,675,395 shares of the business.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of BTX for $2,177,990 on Jan 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 60,615,765 shares after completing the transaction at $7.72 per share. On Jan 02 ’25, another insider, Saba Capital Management, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 106,617 shares for $7.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 795,363 and bolstered with 60,262,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1361097344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTX is 1.34, which has changed by -0.15625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.89%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 870.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 967230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for BTX as of 1761868800 were 238458 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1759190400 on 368951.

