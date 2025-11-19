Closing Figures: BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX)’s Negative Finish at 6.38, Down -1.54

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $6.48 in the prior trading day, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) closed at $6.38, down -1.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. BTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.2601.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’25 when Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,630 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 458,555 led to the insider holds 60,675,395 shares of the business.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 282,123 shares of BTX for $2,177,990 on Jan 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 60,615,765 shares after completing the transaction at $7.72 per share. On Jan 02 ’25, another insider, Saba Capital Management, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 106,617 shares for $7.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 795,363 and bolstered with 60,262,743 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1361097344.

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTX is 1.34, which has changed by -0.15625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.89%.

The stock has traded on average 870.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 967230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics.