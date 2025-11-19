Closing Figures: Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR)’s Positive Finish at 80.39, Up 1.01

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $79.59 in the prior trading day, Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) closed at $80.39, up 1.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. CNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.1599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.355.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On June 11, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On January 31, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $93.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 31, 2025, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 09 ’25 when Rothka John sold 1,000 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 9,307 shares of the business.

Rothka John sold 1,000 shares of CNR for $95,000 on Oct 08 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 10,307 shares after completing the transaction at $95.00 per share. On Oct 09 ’25, another insider, JOHN ROTHKA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $97.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNR now has a Market Capitalization of 4137795584 and an Enterprise Value of 4092776960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.099 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.257.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNR is 0.40, which has changed by -0.36838347 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNR has reached a high of $134.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.53%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 928140 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.98M. Insiders hold about 2.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNR as of 1761868800 were 2485212 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1759190400 on 2891685. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2485212 and a Short% of Float of 5.6700002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is $8.42, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $10.34 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of . The current estimate, Core Natural Resources Inc’s year-ago sales were $595.29MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.74B and the low estimate is $4.41B.