Closing Figures: Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s Negative Finish at 18.59, Down -0.69

After finishing at $18.72 in the prior trading day, Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed at $18.59, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.23 million shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On January 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 17, 2025, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Dignan Andy sold 700 shares for $24.35 per share. The transaction valued at 17,045 led to the insider holds 216,025 shares of the business.

Dignan Andy sold 700 shares of FIVN for $16,782 on Oct 01 ’25. The President now owns 216,725 shares after completing the transaction at $23.97 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Kozanian Panos, who serves as the EVP, Product Engineering of the company, sold 10,860 shares for $25.87 each. As a result, the insider received 280,918 and left with 105,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1454036352 and an Enterprise Value of 1575886464. As of this moment, Five9’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.398 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.053.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVN is 1.39, which has changed by -0.50736845 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $49.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.80%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3188740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 2.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.26% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of 1761868800 were 7589519 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1759190400 on 6686646. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7589519 and a Short% of Float of 12.76.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Five9 Inc (FIVN) is currently being evaluated by a team of 21.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.92.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $298.21M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.1M to a low estimate of $296.5M. As of . The current estimate, Five9 Inc’s year-ago sales were $278.66MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.17M. There is a high estimate of $304.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.24B.