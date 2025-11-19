Closing Figures: FMC Corp (FMC)’s Negative Finish at 12.81, Down -1.08

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $12.95 in the prior trading day, FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) closed at $12.81, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.0 million shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.6145.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On October 31, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Raines John Mitchell bought 7,000 shares for $13.77 per share. The transaction valued at 96,390 led to the insider holds 13,784 shares of the business.

DAVIDSON CAROL ANTHONY bought 10,000 shares of FMC for $135,957 on Nov 05 ’25. The Director now owns 23,227 shares after completing the transaction at $13.60 per share. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, Scanlan Jacqueline, who serves as the Executive VP & Chief HRO of the company, sold 3,790 shares for $34.00 each. As a result, the insider received 128,860 and left with 33,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMC now has a Market Capitalization of 1600226048 and an Enterprise Value of 5791026176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.605 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.234.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FMC is 0.69, which has changed by -0.7736014 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $61.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.08%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6311920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.89M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.58% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of 1761868800 were 11590518 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1759190400 on 9377417. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11590518 and a Short% of Float of 10.5100006.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.32, compared to 2.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17915058. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. . The current Payout Ratio is 85.56% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-03-04 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of FMC Corp (FMC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 16.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of . The current estimate, FMC Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.22BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $797.51M. There is a high estimate of $842.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $745M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.44B.