Closing Figures Unveiled: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Drop -0.74, Closes at $59.24

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE: CNS) closed the day trading at $59.24 down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $59.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. CNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.61 and its Current Ratio is at 4.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On October 17, 2024, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $102.

On January 05, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $68.UBS initiated its Sell rating on January 05, 2024, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when STEERS ROBERT HAMILTON bought 42,909 shares for $67.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,916,099 led to the insider holds 7,109,168 shares of the business.

STEERS ROBERT HAMILTON bought 38,650 shares of CNS for $2,635,839 on Nov 03 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 7,081,234 shares after completing the transaction at $68.20 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, STEERS ROBERT HAMILTON, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 19,329 shares for $67.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,306,834 and bolstered with 7,128,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNS now has a Market Capitalization of 3021686784 and an Enterprise Value of 2895252736. As of this moment, Cohen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.244 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.601.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNS is 1.30, which has changed by -0.40110385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNS has reached a high of $107.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNS traded about 308.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNS traded about 397840 shares per day. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.28M. Insiders hold about 46.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNS as of 1761868800 were 1753239 with a Short Ratio of 5.68, compared to 1759190400 on 2047677. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1753239 and a Short% of Float of 6.280000500000001.

Dividends & Splits

CNS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041052278. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $144.41M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.59M to a low estimate of $143.22M. As of . The current estimate, Cohen & Steers Inc’s year-ago sales were $139.78MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.57M. There is a high estimate of $147.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.89M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.42MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $624.09M and the low estimate is $602.15M.

