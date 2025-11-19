Closing Figures Unveiled: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) Drop -0.74, Closes at $59.24

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE: CNS) closed the day trading at $59.24 down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $59.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. CNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.61 and its Current Ratio is at 4.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On October 17, 2024, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $102.

On January 05, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $68.UBS initiated its Sell rating on January 05, 2024, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when STEERS ROBERT HAMILTON bought 42,909 shares for $67.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,916,099 led to the insider holds 7,109,168 shares of the business.

STEERS ROBERT HAMILTON bought 38,650 shares of CNS for $2,635,839 on Nov 03 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 7,081,234 shares after completing the transaction at $68.20 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, STEERS ROBERT HAMILTON, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 19,329 shares for $67.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,306,834 and bolstered with 7,128,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNS now has a Market Capitalization of 3021686784 and an Enterprise Value of 2895252736. As of this moment, Cohen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.244 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.601.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNS is 1.30, which has changed by -0.40110385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNS has reached a high of $107.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNS traded about 308.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNS traded about 397840 shares per day. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.28M. Insiders hold about 46.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNS as of 1761868800 were 1753239 with a Short Ratio of 5.68, compared to 1759190400 on 2047677. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1753239 and a Short% of Float of 6.280000500000001.

Dividends & Splits

CNS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041052278. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $144.41M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.59M to a low estimate of $143.22M. As of . The current estimate, Cohen & Steers Inc’s year-ago sales were $139.78MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.57M. There is a high estimate of $147.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.89M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.42MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $624.09M and the low estimate is $602.15M.