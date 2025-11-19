Closing Figures Unveiled: Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) Gain 1.21, Closes at $0.56

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Kindly MD Inc (NASDAQ: NAKA) closed the day trading at $0.56 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.87 million shares were traded. NAKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5838 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5291.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAKA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.99 and its Current Ratio is at 12.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On September 03, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAKA now has a Market Capitalization of 246360480 and an Enterprise Value of -1205275. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 107.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.538 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.224.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAKA is 29.88, which has changed by -0.3923077 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAKA has reached a high of $34.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -50.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.86%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAKA traded about 23.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAKA traded about 18713070 shares per day. A total of 431.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.84M. Insiders hold about 8.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.02% stake in the company. Shares short for NAKA as of 1761868800 were 21349692 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1759190400 on 9619610. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21349692 and a Short% of Float of 5.11.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Kindly MD Inc (NAKA).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.2k. There is a high estimate of $400.4k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.85M and the low estimate is $1.6M.