Closing Figures Unveiled: Lobo Technologies Ltd (LOBO) Gain 27.77, Closes at $0.5

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Lobo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: LOBO) closed the day trading at $0.5 up 27.77% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $27.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122.69 million shares were traded. LOBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6588 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.451.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOBO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOBO now has a Market Capitalization of 5983239 and an Enterprise Value of 7950630. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.376 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOBO is 2.08, which has changed by -0.81327015 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOBO has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOBO traded about 624.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOBO traded about 125380 shares per day. A total of 11.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.06M. Insiders hold about 49.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LOBO as of 1761868800 were 161667 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1759190400 on 7162. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 161667 and a Short% of Float of 2.1399999999999997.