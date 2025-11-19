Closing Figures Unveiled: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Gain 2.94, Closes at $1.4

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) closed the day trading at $1.4 up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LUNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.15 and its Current Ratio is at 4.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On March 10, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Williamson Steven S. sold 9,648 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 15,437 led to the insider holds 358,967 shares of the business.

Joshi Mehul sold 7,936 shares of LUNG for $12,698 on Sep 02 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer & PAO now owns 208,489 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Rose Geoffrey Beran, who serves as the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 6,543 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 10,469 and left with 379,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUNG now has a Market Capitalization of 57745844 and an Enterprise Value of 37760848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.412 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUNG is 0.29, which has changed by -0.78064513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LUNG traded about 2.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LUNG traded about 1405200 shares per day. A total of 41.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.46M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.72% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNG as of 1761868800 were 2354143 with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 1759190400 on 1436465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2354143 and a Short% of Float of 8.469999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) is currently in progress, with 6.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $21.7M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $21.1M. As of . The current estimate, Pulmonx Corp’s year-ago sales were $23.77MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.78M. There is a high estimate of $24.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.63M and the low estimate is $90.6M.