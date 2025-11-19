Closing Figures Unveiled: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Gain 1.57, Closes at $2.58

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) closed the day trading at $2.58 up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. VVPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Hui Michael Singee bought 9,572 shares for $6.53 per share.

Langdon William Hayward bought 19,744 shares of VVPR for $153,612 on Jul 18 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVPR now has a Market Capitalization of 32320206 and an Enterprise Value of 65220208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1069.184 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.889.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VVPR is -1.69, which has changed by 1.9742389 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $8.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VVPR traded about 623.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VVPR traded about 520660 shares per day. A total of 13.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.31M. Insiders hold about 33.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.81% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of 1761868800 were 598131 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1759190400 on 850755. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 598131 and a Short% of Float of 5.6500003.

