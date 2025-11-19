Closing Strong: Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) Ends at $132.28, Down -0.25 from Last Close

After finishing at $132.61 in the prior trading day, Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) closed at $132.28, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On July 31, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $154.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 7,576 shares for $131.49 per share. The transaction valued at 996,131 led to the insider holds 184,945 shares of the business.

Wright Emory bought 2,500 shares of ALGN for $582,362 on Nov 25 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 9588496384 and an Enterprise Value of 8607771648. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.161 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.615.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALGN is 1.86, which has changed by -0.4076473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $246.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1041730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.05M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of 1761868800 were 2580620 with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 1759190400 on 2138506. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2580620 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) is the result of assessments by 14.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $2.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.28 and $10.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.2. EPS for the following year is $10.95, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $11.43 and $10.6.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of . The current estimate, Align Technology, Inc’s year-ago sales were $995.22MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $996.27M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.49B and the low estimate is $4.09B.

